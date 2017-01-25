Whitehouse YMCA's future in question as city seeks other entities to manage recreation center

The future of the Whitehouse YMCA is in question after the nonprofit rejected the most recent contract offer from the city, and the city decided to seek out other entities to manage its recreation center.

The decision, which was announced Tuesday during a public meeting, was made after the YMCA rejected the city’s contract as proposed last fall.

That contract, which was for three years, did not include a $40,000 per year subsidy for the nonprofit, a staple the city had provided for the past 16 years.

However, it did include commitments by the city to cover major expenses above $2,500 and any exterior building issues along with routine yard maintenance and water.



Whitehouse City Manager Aaron Smith said the city could not support the $40,000 annual financial commitment anymore.

“We have, in my opinion, a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that the citizens are getting good service at a price that really is affordable to the city, and a good return on investment,” he said.

“Are we in dire straits? No,” he said. “Do we need to be careful financially? Yes.”

The city has six weeks of operating reserves, as opposed to the four to six months of reserves that is the ideal.

Smith said debt is one of the issues that put the city there, and the priorities lies in letting some of that debt drop off to help build up the city’s reserve fund.

“The YMCA is welcome to submit a proposal to us to continue running that facility, just as they are,” Smith said. “So are other (agencies).”

GETTING STARTED

The Whitehouse YMCA began as a partnership between the city of Whitehouse, Tyler YMCA, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and community members.

Rather than the nonprofit opening up shop on its own, the YMCA came into the picture as the city of Whitehouse sought to get its recreation center project off the ground in 1999.

The city had received a $491,000 grant from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife to build a recreation center and was at risk of losing grant that when the project fell far behind schedule.

The Tyler YMCA agreed to take out a $250,000 loan to help the city of Whitehouse construction the approximately $1 million facility.

In addition, East Texas Medical Center, Brookshire Grocery Company, and many individuals contributed matching funds.

The city of Whitehouse owns the land and the building on it, but starting in April 2001, the YMCA had a 15-year contract to manage the facility. The contract was renewed for a year and a half in April 2016 and it expires on Sept. 30 of this year.

The 10,500-square-foot space features a half-court gym, aerobics studio, men’s and women’s locker rooms, fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, a childcare area and outdoors sports fields.

As part of the contract, the city paid for water and sewer and gave the YMCA an annual support fee of $40,000.

The Y was to use the funds for member scholarships, general maintenance, equipment and fixtures.

The city also maintained the grounds and insured the building.

The YMCA received all revenue from the center and paid for all staff, janitorial services, supplies and program equipment.

Tyler YMCA President and CEO Jeremy Bumgardner said the Whitehouse branch’s annual budget is $525,000, with more than $300,000 of that going to payroll. The city of Whitehouse’s contribution represents just over 7 percent of that budget.

Bumgardner said this type of partnership is common, with hundreds of cities nationwide having similar setups.

“We bring in a business plan where a city or municipality isn’t really concerned with cost recovery or breaking even,” he said.

BUILDING COMMUNITY

Over the years, East Texans have found a recreational home at the Whitehouse YMCA. Some 800 of its members live in Whitehouse, with 200, calling other communities home.

In 2016, the Whitehouse Y saw 18,000 visits, about 1,500 visits per month. The center is open Monday through Saturday.

It offers a variety of fitness classes for adults, along with a children’s afterschool program, art classes, dance classes, and leagues for basketball, flag football, soccer and volleyball.

Tammy Blanton, 39, a first-grade teacher and Whitehouse resident, has used the Whitehouse YMCA for about 13 years. She cited the affordable daycare and friendly environment as some of its assets.

Her daughter, who is now 21, went to daycare there and even after she grew up, Ms. Blanton continued working out there regularly.

She said the people there know her, and many of them are the same people who were there when her daughter was a child. Her daughter also participated in sports teams through the YMCA.

“It’s a vital resource for people in the community,” she said.

Alana Shelton, 30, a stay-at-home mother of two and Whitehouse resident, started exercising at the Y after receiving a membership for her birthday one year ago.

“Since I have been a member at the YMCA, not only have I lost 70 pounds,” she said. “I have just really grown to love these people there.”

She said her family was going through a hard time and people at the Y surprised her with an anonymous box of Christmas gifts.

“It’s a good, wholesome place where people of all ages, all incomes, all colors and religions can go and be accepted,” she said. “I just feel like the City Council, they just don’t realize what they’re taking away.”

Whitehouse YMCA board chairman Don Branam said the organization has had a very positive impact on the community.

“So many people love the YMCA,” he said. “They love it being here. It’s just a positive thing for the city and for the citizens and for the kiddos. I really think we serve the kiddos really, really well.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Still, from the city’s perspective, the reason they had to change their contract is money. The city cannot afford to pay $40,000 a year to the YMCA.

Though the city cannot subsidize the Y, it is committed to keeping the recreational center, and it has to, Smith said.

The terms of the Parks and Wildlife grant, which partially funded the building’s construction, require the building to be used for recreation as long as it exists.

“The recreational center will be here,” Smith said. “What flag it comes under. That’s the question.”

The request for proposals will formally go out Feb. 1, with people having about 60 days to respond.

Smith said he would submit a proposal on behalf of the city, though he acknowledged that arrangement might not make sense or it could be too expensive for the city to run.

Bumgardner said the YMCA also would submit a proposal. Regardless of what the city decides, the YMCA will continue to serve the residents of that community, though it likely would require partnering with other entities, Bumgardner said.

“We may very well become a YMCA without walls, but we will still serve our community,” he said.

The city council will be involved in reviewing proposals and ultimately the city would engage in a contractual agreement with whatever entity it selects to operate the center.

Smith said the plan is to charge little to nothing in rent. In addition, he said he is committed to having youth programs such as soccer, volleyball and basketball at the recreation center.

However, he does not believe a bona fide childcare facility should be operated at the location because of concerns about the space configuration.

He also believes having a scholarship program in place to help people who might not be able to afford the center’s programs also is a good idea.

Regardless of who ultimately manages the facility, Smith said the city would have to make some improvements to the building such as painting and repairs.

He said he would update the City Council at next month’s meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 21.

