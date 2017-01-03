Why New Year's resolutions fail and how to succeed

Despite good intentions to lose weight, get in shape and live a healthier lifestyle, a majority of people fail to follow through with their New Year's resolutions after the first week. By the second week of February, 80 percent of resolution-ers have already reverted back to old ways, according to a study from US News.

Aside from Jan. 1, people are constantly selecting dates at random for a chance to change - next Monday, next month or next paycheck.

"You're not going to change if you don't start right when you feel the passion to do it now, do it now, and give it time," said group fitness instructor Bethany Awalt.

She is a full-time student, wife and mother and started her resolution several months ago. Awalt weighed in at over 200 pounds and knew she needed to make a change.

"I was very unhealthy. The doctor said I needed to lose 17 pounds immediately," she said.

After joining a gym, Awalt said she fell in love with group fitness classes. Now, she's teaching her own.

She said finding a niche, instead of making workouts feel like a chore, will help people stick to their resolutions.

"Figure out what you like," she said. "If you find that niche, what works for you, then look for that specialty in a gym."

Awalt said it all boils down to self-discipline, including making time instead of excuses.

"I hate that excuse," she said. "You have to make time. I am a wife. I am a full-time student. I am a mother."

Looking at WalletHub's list of best and worst cities for keeping resolutions, two Texas cities made the top ten. Plano ranked fifth and Austin came in ninth. The site compared 150 most populated U.S. cities, looking at adult obesity, income growth and employment outlook.

