Wilcox building in downtown Tyler gets heart bombed

TYLER - It's Valentine's Day, and one building in downtown Tyler got a little extra love.

The Wilcox building was covered in over 250 paper hearts, as a sign of thanks to investors who are revitalizing downtown.

The building is about to become residential lofts, according to Amber Rojas with the City of Tyler.

"So we had creation stations all week, and everyone from little kids who hardly knew how to hold a crayon, to someone who has amazing artistic abilities, have filled out hearts for us, and we love them," Rojas said.

The building was designed in the 1950's by the late E. Davis Wilcox, a world renowned architect.

Rojas says this revitalization is a way to keep his memory alive.

She hopes to bring back all of the hearts for display once the lofts open.

