Woman arrested for murder of former animal rescue business partner in Marion Co

An altercation between two women who once ran animal rescue operations together ended in the death of 54-year-old Amy Allen Monday, Aug. 21, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 35-year-old Amber Long, was arrested for murder and her bond was set at $1 million.

“We received a call for assistance from the suspect’s residence at approximately 8:00 am, initially concerning dogs coming onto the caller’s property and attacking her animals”, stated Sheriff David McKnight. “The first officer on scene observed two females in the front yard. One female was unresponsive. EMS was notified, and it was determined that the subject was deceased.”

Both Long and Allen lived on Storie Road, off US Highway 59 North. Their homes were separated by approximately 500 feet.

Authorities said it was apparent from the area surrounding the location of both subjects that a physical altercation had occurred.

“Both of these subjects had animal rescue operations. It is my understanding that they were once in business together, operating at Ms. Allen’s residence. At some point within the last year, Ms. Long acquired the nearby property and started her own operation”, stated McKnight. “We had answered several calls at each property, mostly involving trespassing issues.”

Neither the cause of death or weapon type, if any, have been determined. Judge Lena Pope pronounced the victim deceased, and ordered the body sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Long was arraigned on Tuesday and her bond was set.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

© 2017 KYTX-TV