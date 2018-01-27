Woman attempts to rob Tyler Walmart, reward offered for info

A woman threatened a Walmart cashier with a pistol Saturday and demanded all the money from the register, according to Tyler police.

It happened Jan. 27 at noon at the Walmart at 64 West and Loop 323.

Police described the suspect as a white woman.

The cashier thought the gun was fake and did not give the suspect any money, police said. She tried to cover up her actions with a story and left the store.

Police said she got into a maroon Dodge, Neon 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the female suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

