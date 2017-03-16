Tyler Police investigating birth of premature babies, one unresponsive

TYLER - Tyler Police report a woman who just gave birth to two premature babies brought one of the newborns to the South Tyler Police Department following the delivery at an apartment complex.



Public information officer Don Martin said while at the station the female that brought the newborn in, was notified by phone that the mother had just delivered another baby.

Officers were able to determine the location of the mother who was at Cumberland Place Apartments. Officers immediately responded to the apartment complex along with Fire and EMS.

They located the mother and 2nd newborn who was unresponsive inside an apartment. The supervisor on the scene made the decision to transport the newborn to the hospital in the patrol vehicle due to condition, time and distance of EMS assisted by a second officer.

The mother was transported by a third EMS ambulance to the hospital once she was stabilized at the scene. Tyler Police investigators responded to the scene to interview all involved.

The condition of the newborns will be released after further investigation.

