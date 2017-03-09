Off-duty officer shoots, kills armed woman in Galveston

A woman is dead after police say an off-duty officer shot her Thursday night in Galveston. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A woman is dead after police say she was shot by an off-duty officer Thursday night in Galveston.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday night at 11th Street and Broadway in Galveston.

A Galveston Police spokesman says one of their officers was leaving a nearby home with his wife and another relative when he noticed a disturbance in an alley.

"He saw a female was involved in this disturbance was armed with a firearm. He quickly sent his family away to confront the female... during said confrontation, he fired shots at that female," said Lt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department.

The woman was transported to U.T.M.B. where she died. Her name has not been released, but police do believe she is a Galveston resident.

Another man involved in the disturbance was taken into custody. His relationship with the woman is unclear, but neighbors tell KHOU they saw the couple together earlier in the day.

The officer, who normally works patrol, is on administrative leave, which is normal procedure. A spokesman said he has been on the force for several years, but did not specify how long.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office are investigating to determine if the officer's actions are justified.

KHOU