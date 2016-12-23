Woman found dead in car in Longview ruled a homicide, investigation continues

UPDATE - Longview police have officially changed the status of an investigation into a woman's death whose body was found in a car on Monday afternoon.

Victorria Jasmine Sam, 28, of Longview was found dead in a car in the 600 block of Duncan Street on Monday.

Police updated the investigation on Friday as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 903-237-1170.

The tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

