Woman found dead in car in Longview ruled a homicide, investigation continues

KYTX 11:13 AM. CST December 23, 2016

UPDATE - Longview police have officially changed the status of an investigation into a woman's death whose body was found in a car on Monday afternoon.

Victorria Jasmine Sam, 28, of Longview was found dead in a car in the 600 block of Duncan Street on Monday.

Police updated the investigation on Friday as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 903-237-1170.

The tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

Update: Longview Police release identity of woman found dead inside vehicle

