Woman found dead in car in Longview ruled a homicide, investigation continues

UPDATE - Longview police have officially changed the status of an investigation into a woman's death whose body was found in a car on Monday afternoon.
Victorria Jasmine Sam, 28, of Longview was found dead in a car in the 600 block of Duncan Street on Monday.
Police updated the investigation on Friday as a homicide.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 903-237-1170.
The tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.
