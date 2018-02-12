Woman pleads guilty to dealing drugs near ETX school

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

UPSHUR COUNTY - An East Texas woman pleaded guilty to charges of selling drugs across from a public school, as well as for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The second charge was because she had two co-defendants engaged in selling as well in order to make a profit.

Ashley Nichole Grubbs, 29, was indicted on the two charges in Oct. 2017 and pleaded guilty to both charges in court according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Upshur County District Attorney's Office.

The Gilmer native chose to have her punishment assessed by an Upshur County Jury.

Her punishment will range from five to 99 years or life served in prison.

