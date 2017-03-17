Woman suffers serious injury in stabbing at Marshall Motel

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman seriously wounded.

Police report the incident occurred early Friday, March 17 at approximately 1:58 a.m.

Officers were called to the Days Inn Motel located in the 5500 block of East End Boulevard regarding a fight.

The brawl started at a bar inside the motel and escalated into the parking lot where a female victim, identified as 48-year-old Betty Davis, was stabbed.

Davis was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

A male victim, identified as 26-year-old David Gomez, was also treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight after he was struck over the head with a pool cue. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Detectives are working very hard to try to piece together how the fight started and determine who is responsible for the stabbing.

As with any investigation, we rely on witness testimony and we are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to please call Marshall Police at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged d to call Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Marshall Police Dept.

