Women with Heart Kick off event at Broadway Square Mall

TYLER - People are learning how to prevent heart disease at the Women with Heart Kick Off event in Tyler.

Medical professionals taught people how to eat healthier and different types of exercise to prevent heart disease.

A fashion show was also held to show to show off different fashions.

Several heart disease survivors were also at the event to inspire others to continue their fight against the disease.

"I went in for something else and they found that I had seven blocked arteries,” Heart disease survivor Coleen Porter says. “I've done very well and it’s been three years ago."

