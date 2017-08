TYLER - The Women's Council of Realtors is filling up a trailer to take to Houston.

Items needed:

bottled water

canned foods

baby wipes

pet food

first aid kits

trash bags

baby diapers

toilet tissue

mosquito repellent

shampoo

Monetary donations are welcome. For questions, contact Amy at 903-944-9365 or by email at amy@akeytoyourhome.com.

