Wood Co.man found guilty of Attempted Capital Murder of Peace Officer

MINEOLA - A Wood County jury has found Timothy Charles Parmer guilty of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

The Wood County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for 30 minutes January 30, before finding Parmer Guilty.

Parmer shot Texas DPS Trooper Larry Vaughn in 2010 in Wood County, while authorities attempted to serve a felony warrant. Trooper Vaughn survived the shooting.

Parmer was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

