Workforce Solutions increases mobile unit to serve rural communities

TYLER - Tyler based job agency, Workforce Solutions, was forced to close six locations. Quitman, Emory, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Carthage, and Jefferson county locations were closed in January.

Workforce Solutions is a state funded employment agency. Area Manager Stephen Lynch says his job is to provide the tools for people to get jobs.

Lynch says the state decided to cut workforce funding to save money in the budget. Along with the six locations closing, four people lost their job.

Lynch adds even though the budget is tight, he had to find new ways to help people find jobs.

Nakia Henderson is ready to work. She's a grandmother that wants to provide for her family.

Henderson is using Workforce Solutions mobile unit because her county office closed.

"So excited because if I didn’t have this service I would be totally lost,” Henderson said.

"We have free phones, fax, copy machines, staff available to assist them with job search,” Lynch said. “Everything they need is readily available to them."

That's good news for job seekers like Henderson, who already have some job prospects.

Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair February 28th from 9 to 12 at the Tyler Rose Garden.

