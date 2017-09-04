Working on Labor Day not out of the norm

Working on Labor Day may seem like a drag but to many East Texans with careers in industries that don’t take breaks, heading to the office today is no big deal.

In fact, they pride in being there to help others on holidays.

Like Dr. Robert Lueken at Neighbors ER in Tyler, who says that being there to help is what being a doctor is all about.

“It’s one of the things i love about this job is because it’s a passion because we are here for folks when others can't be,” Dr. Lueken said.

He went on to say that time off is important to doctors but they frequently don’t get as much.

