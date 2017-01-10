Wrong-way driver arrested in fatal six-car wreck

SAN ANTONIO -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested Monday for a crash involving six vehicles that left one dead and three others injured.

Investigators said 49-year-old Richard Sanchez was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Sanchez is accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road for nearly three miles.

Police said they were called to the 11700 block of I-35 South just before 3 a.m. Saturday for a six-vehicle crash.

Sanchez was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that forced a 2016 Ford van into the grass median and crash into the center barrier cables.

Miguel Hernandez, 18, died from that accident. A 58-year-old man and woman were injured along with a two-year-old boy.

Investigators said Sanchez admitted to mixing alcohol with anxiety/depression medication. He was even still wearing a wristband from a bar on his wrist at the scene.

He faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

