Young East Texas immigrants will be affected if President Trump eliminates DACA

Protesters in front of the White House stand in solidarity for young undocumented immigrants, or dreamers.

TYLER - When it comes to the young, undocumented immigrants or dreamers, Dalila Reynoso wants to amplify their voice. The young advocate said people should try and be more understanding of others lives. Even though she was born in Tyler, her parents traveled from Mexico with her two older sisters.

"I have a lot of family and friends that are DACA recipients," Reynoso said.

Living in America with immigrant parents hits close to her. President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that protects them from being deported.

"I can only imagine," Reynoso said. "I don't know what it means to live in fear."

As of now, if eligible under the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, children 16 or older can obtain a license and find work. However, recipients have to re-apply for it every two years. According to the Pew Research Center, 1.1 million undocumented immigrants are eligible for DACA. Texas is one of the top three states in the nation with the most recipients.

To 'Justice for our Neighbors' board member, Karen Jones, the immigration system is broken. Jones said 800 thousand 'dreamers' are under the program. She said living in the states is the only home dreamers have ever known.

"We're paving the way for these folks so they can have a voice and come out of the shadows," Jones said.

Reynoso said 'Dreamers' are just as American as others are.

A silent vigil will be held in solidarity for undocumented youth, September 5. It's open to the public and will be held in Downtown Tyler, on the square.

