Young samaritan returns lost debit card

KILGORE - A mother couldn't be more proud. Christopher Key is ten years old, in the third grade and he's living with down syndrome. The lessons his mother Victoria Mathis instilled into him, shaped him to be a model citizen.

"He's my baby," Mathis said. "He's awesome."

Key found someone's missing debit card under a table while he was at a McDonalds. A Kilgore police officer was around, and he turned the card in to him. Police say they're proud of his noble deed. Key said it's a good feeling when he does good deeds.

He said he has dreams of being a police officer when he's older. Mathis taught him to "do what's right", which is why she believes he'd be perfect for the job.

"You don't see many kids doing that nowadays," Mathis said.

Key said he wants to help more people, because he enjoys helping others.

