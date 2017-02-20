Young YouTuber finds missing Lufkin man in Los Angeles

LUFKIN - Matthew Bilodeau had an idea to interview homeless people soon after receiving a camera. What are the odds of meeting someone who's missing in Texas? Bilodeau said he didn't know his first story would have such an impact on him.

Bilodeau's YouTube series "A Bite With" is about sharing a meal and conversation with homeless people in Los Angeles. That's how he came across Jason Stevens, who went missing in March of 2016.

"He's an incredible guy," Bilodeau said.

In Bilodeau's YouTube video, Stevens said he made $8.50 and hour at his previous job. He sporadically left because he thought he could earn more money by finding work in Los Angeles. Stevens said his goal is to attend the University Technical Institute and work on high-end cars through the NASCAR program.

"So crazy that this person, just like me and just like everyone else have their own dreams and goals," Bilodeau said.

Bilodeau described Stevens to be a talented man. He said Stevens is extremely smart and all he wants to do is talk about cars. The young YouTuber said he plans on making sure Stevens accomplishes his goals. Bilodeau said Stevens is still in Los Angeles, however, he's saving money so he come back home.

Stevens plans on applying for work at Yamaha Motors in Grand Praire.

