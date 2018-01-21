YOUR TAKE: Pictures from around Winnsboro after storm

Trampoline was blown over into the neighbor's yard by the storm, according Amber Danielle in Winnsboro.

Maria Guadalupe Franco sent this picture from Winnsboro of what could be tornado formation.

Picture courtesy Maria Guadalupe Franco

Large pieces of hail from Tyra Gilbreath Kenemore in Yantis.

Courtesy Tyra Gilbreath Kenemore

Damage of the Yantis Messanic Lodge 382 in Yantis.

Courtesy Yantis Brothers Messanic Lodge

This trampoline was blown over into the neighbor's yard by the storm, according Amber Danielle in Winnsboro.

Trampoline was blown over into the neighbor's yard by the storm, according Amber Danielle in Winnsboro.

Amber's grandparents car window was shattered by electrical wires during the storm.

© 2018 KYTX-TV