Longview Fire Marshal rear-ended by alleged drunk driver

Longview Fire Department

A major accident early Friday morning sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars.

The wreck happened at 2:45 a.m. when Micah Trumond Armstrong, 23, failed to stop and rear-ended a Longview Fire Department Tahoe driven by Fire Marshal Bert Scott, who was stopped at a red light on Second Street.

Scott was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Armstrong was not injured in the accident and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his second in a year's time.

Micha Armstrong - Gregg County Jail

