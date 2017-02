(Photo: Goldman, David)

TYLER - Longview Police have arrested 26 year-old Christopher Pleasant for the December 19, 2016 murder of 28 year-old Victorria Jasmine Sam, of Longview.

Sam was found dead in a vehicle in the 600 Block of Duncan Street close just before 6 that evening.

After an autopsy, Sam’s death was ruled a homicide

