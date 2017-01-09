Longview man found dead from possible exposure to freezing weather

Police have identified a man whose body was found under a Longview bridge Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Spur 63 near the railroad tracks and found a deceased man lying under the bridge, later identified as 72-year-old James Douglas Stoker of Longview.

Stoker was lying on a blanket, wearing a t-shirt and partially covered with a jack. There were no signs of a struggle or trauma in or around the area, and police believe he succumbed to the freezing temperatures from the weekend.

No autopsy has been ordered.

