Longview mother arrested for murder in her child's death

TYLER - A Longview mother was arrested for murder on March 8, 2017 after her child died when she said she gave him over the counter medication.

An autopsy was conducted on the 18-month-old’s body after authorities say initial reports indicated the child’s twin rolled over on him in his sleep, smothering him to death.

April Gibbons was arrested on February 24, 2017 for 2 charges of endangering a child and posted bonds of $10,000 on each charge. Today her bond was set at $250,000.

Gibbons’ parents, Gary and Carla Evans, were also arrested today at the address on Whitehurst Drive in Longview on warrants for endangering a child. Carla was released on a $10,000 bond and Gary's bond has not yet been set.





All of the other children were removed and placed in the custody of CPS.

Authorities expect to arraign Gibbons on those murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

