Longview pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars

A spokesperson for DPS said 46-year-old Tekita Marshall of Longview died Saturday, June 3 after being hit by two cars on State Hwy 149 in Gregg County.

It happened close to 10 p.m. when two vehicles were travelling north on the highway.

The first vehicle was a 2000 Ford F-250 being driven by 34-year-old Carl Edward Briley Jr. of Longview. It struck Marshall as she was attempting to cross on the left hand side.

As Marshall was lying in the road, she was hit by a 2011 Buick being driven by Ryan Skender, 44-years old of Kilgore.

Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene just after 10 p.m. and her body was transported to Welch Funeral Home in Longview.

