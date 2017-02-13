Longview police investigating suspicious death

System.Object

A check welfare in Longview resulted in a woman found dead in her home, and police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Longview police were dispatched to the 600 block of Avalon Avenue for a check welfare call. Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Ivory Wilson dead.

Police are investigating this incident as a suspicious death and have no other information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

