Longview Police tweets wise advice on texting and driving

Kris Kirst, KYTX 11:15 AM. CDT June 15, 2017

LONGVIEW - Longview police tweeted a visual to demonstrate the dangers of texting and driving, and its pretty accurate.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this one-vehicle wreck, but clearly represents how easy it is to lose control when distracted.

Gov. Gregg Abbott recently signed a House Bill 62 into law making texting and driving illegal in Texas.

Under this law, which becomes effective Sept. 1, first-time offenders will be fined  up to $99, and repeat offenders could face up to a $200 fine.

