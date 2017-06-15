Longview Police tweets wise advice on texting and driving

Courtesy Longview PD twitter

LONGVIEW - Longview police tweeted a visual to demonstrate the dangers of texting and driving, and its pretty accurate.

Driving & Talking on the phone will get you in the ditch everytime. Drive Safely, arrive at your destination safely. Is it worth your life? pic.twitter.com/IvXfLNi8Lb — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) June 15, 2017

Thankfully, no one was injured in this one-vehicle wreck, but clearly represents how easy it is to lose control when distracted.

Gov. Gregg Abbott recently signed a House Bill 62 into law making texting and driving illegal in Texas.

Under this law, which becomes effective Sept. 1, first-time offenders will be fined up to $99, and repeat offenders could face up to a $200 fine.

