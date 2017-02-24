Longview, State and Federal officials announce 10 arrests in major crimes

(Photo: Goldman, David)

TYLER - Longview police say they worked with the FBI as well as state authorities in multiple investigations lasting one year to arrest 10 men accused of crimes related to drugs and firearms.

Authorities say they seized a total of $1 million in drugs from the arrestees and $50,000 in cash. Authorities also seized over 4 grams of powder cocaine, 154 grams of methamphetamine, 204 grams of crack cocaine, 2,000 ecstasy tablets, 7 pints of promethazine with codeine and 14 firearms.

• Saihaine Freeman was indicted for cocaine distribution and possession of a firearm.



• Quintus Shaw was indicted for cocaine distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



• Jonathan Wilson was indicted for cocaine distribution.



• Quentin Brown was indicted for cocaine distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



• Trevorris Woodard was indicted for cocaine distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Woodard was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.

• Charles McNeary was indicted for cocaine distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. McNeary was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.



• Jimmy Mays was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 18 months in prison with 3 years of supervised release.



• D’Bronson Brown was indicted for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.



• Desmond Brown was indicted for cocaine distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



• Eric Portley was indicted for cocaine distribution.

