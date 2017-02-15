LONGVIEW - The death of an 18-month-old child from Longview is under investigation after the toddler died Sunday at mobile home park on Whitehurst Drive.

Authorities say reports indicated his twin rolled over on him in their sleep, smothering him.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Child Protective Services are both investigating the death.

The child’s body has been sent to a Tyler lab for autopsy.

(© 2017 KYTX)