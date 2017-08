Y100.1 Facebook Page

LUFKIN - A Lufkin DJ is reported missing after he left to help rescue stranded hurricane victims.

KYBI Y100.1 posted the hearbreaking story on Facebook Wednesday morning:

Alonso "Dj Ocho" Guillen" was one of three men in a boat in the Spring area when it capsized. Ocho and one other man are missing. The third person is recovering in a hospital.

