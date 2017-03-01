Lufkin officer shoots, kills assault suspect

LUFKIN - Lufkin police say one of their officers was forced to shoot a suspect who would not stop stabbing another man.

When the officer arrived at 620 Kurth Drive, he said the two men were fighting on the ground. According to the officer, the suspect did not obey several verbal commands. The officer shot the suspect, who died from his wounds after being transported to a local hospital.

The officer was not harmed during the incident. We are working to determine the condition of the alleged victim.

“This is a very unfortunate situation in which one of our officers was forced to take lethal action in order to save the victim of an assault,” Chief Gerald Williamson said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this tragedy.”

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident per department policy in the event of an officer involved shooting.

