LUFKIN TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid east side of Loop 287, reports of tar and gravel sticking to tires

LUFKIN - Police are asking drivers to avoid the east side of Loop 287 until further notice.

The area was recently repaired, and police are getting numerous reports of tar and gravel stuck to tires. Spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said some patrol cars tires were also affected.

Pebsworth advised that this is a non-emergency issue and not to call the emergency line. Lufkin administrators are working on a long-term plan.

TxDOT is directing people with damaged vehicles to contact Clark Construction at 210-661-6785 to start the claim process.

