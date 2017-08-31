LUFKIN TRAFFIC ALERT: East side of Loop 287 closed, reports of tar and gravel sticking to tires

LUFKIN - A section of Loop 287 in Lufkin is now closed due to problems from recent repair work.

Loop 287 from the south intersection of Highway 59 to the north intersection of Highway 59 is now closed until further notice.

The area was recently repaired, and police are getting numerous reports of tar and gravel stuck to tires. Spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said some patrol cars tires were also affected.

Officers will assist stranded motorists only - call the non-emergency line at 903-633-0356.

Pebsworth advised that this is a non-emergency issue and not to call the emergency line. Lufkin administrators are working on a long-term plan.

TxDOT is directing people with damaged vehicles to contact Clark Construction at 210-661-6785 to start the claim process.

