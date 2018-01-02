Mabank officials working a two-vehicle accident

Mabank Police and fire departments are working a two-vehicle accident near Cedar Creek Lake in Mabank.

It happened around 4:30 pm Tuesday at Westbound 175 and West Mason.

There were people inside the vehicles, but injuries are unknown at this time.

175 Westbound has been shut down until all vehicles and occupants are cleared from the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

© 2018 KYTX-TV