SC Man Accused of Wanting to Eat Child Released on Bond

People were arrested for a range of charges.

wltx 11:13 AM. CST March 06, 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.
    
Local media outlets report 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing of Myrtle Beach was released from jail last month after posting a $20,000 bond.

Previous Coverage: 45 Arrests Made in SC Sex Crimes String
    
Bensing was arrested in Greenville County in February on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was one of more than 40 people facing charges following an investigation into child sex trafficking.
    
Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child. Arrest warrants show Bensing asked if she were "ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave."
    
Sheriff Will Lewis said Bensing wanted to "physically cannibalize" a child.
    
Court records list no attorney for Bensing.

