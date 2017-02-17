Man brandishing machete arrested in Wood Co.

Wood County deputies arrested man who threatened a home owner with a machete on Saturday 11.

They responded to the call on FM 69 in Como at 5 p.m. and found Terry Montgomery walking in the middle of the road carrying the weapon.

He tried to hide from deputies and was uncooperative after being found. Deputies discovered a machete, a hatchet and a knife in his possession.

Montgomery was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



(© 2017 KYTX)