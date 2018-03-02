'Device' caused Northeast Austin home explosion that led to man's death, police say

AUSTIN - Investigators from multiple agencies are working to determine how a "device" ended up on the front porch of a home in Northeast Austin, causing an explosion that left a man with traumatic injuries, and eventually, resulting in his death.

At a press conference, Austin Chief Manley said that the department received a "nature unknown" urgent call at 6:55 a.m. March 2. Police said it was reported that a man was found with critical injuries at a home in the 1100 block of Haverford Ln. near East Howard Lane and Harris Ridge Boulevard.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they took a man in his 40s to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased just after 7:45 a.m.

No one else was injured, Manley said.

Police said based off of their preliminary investigation, they discovered that "some type of device" exploded on the front porch of the residence. Chief Manley said he believes the incident is isolated and not related to terrorism.

"What we don't see here is any indication that this is anything part of a larger scheme," Manley said.

Austin police are working with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine why the explosion occurred. Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"It is going to take us quite a while here today to work through this scene, to do the post-blast analysis, as well as to do an investigation into the death that occurred here today," Manley said.

KVUE will update this story as more information becomes available.

