Marshall animal shelter benefits from middle-school STEM class creativity

MARSHALL - Animals at the Marshall Animal Shelter have new play toys and equipment thanks to a group of school students from Sam Houston Middle School.

According to a Marshall Facebook post, students from Sam Houston Middle School delivered hand-made toys and equipment to the shelter on Tuesday as part of a STEM project they worked on in class.

Toys, cat scratching posts and benches among the items delivered, and the students even engraved their names on the bench seats. They also donated bags of mulch for the play area.

Marshall Police Public Information Officer Kelly Colvin said that students at Price T. Young Middle School were also given the opportunity to create a project for the animal shelter, but they have not yet delivered their donation.

"[The animal shelter] is very thankful for the students donations and for the schools getting more involved in the community, and the new items will certainly be put to good use," Officer Calvin said.

