Marshall home goes up in flames, lightning likely the cause

Courtesy Marshall Fire Department

MARSHALL - Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Marshall early Wednesday morning.

The Marshall Fire Department was called to the 4600 block of Forest Hill Trails just after 4 a.m. on reports of visible smoke in a bedroom.

“Firefighters were initially able to make an interior attack, however, due to the fire's intensity, were unable to extinguish the blaze,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.

Everyone was able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported; however, the home is a total loss.

Chief Cooper says the fire is still under investigation, however, preliminary reports indicate intense lightning was in the area around the time of the blaze.

