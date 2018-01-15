Marshall police investigating shooting at Wiley College, no injuries reported

Marshall Police are looking for suspects involved in an early morning shooting at Wiley College.
Police say gunshots were reported at 12:15 a.m. in the area of University Avenue near Wiley Avenue.
Preliminary reports indicated that a black sedan occupied by two people shot at a third person in the parking lot. The car crashed into a retaining wall causing damage to the wall and the car.
The suspects fled in the car before police arrived.
One bullet entered a dorm room in Strickland Hall, but no injuries were reported.
Police are looking for the suspects in this case and the vehicle, which is a black sedan with front-end damage.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
