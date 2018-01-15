Marshall police investigating shooting at Wiley College, no injuries reported

(Photo: Picasa)

Marshall Police are looking for suspects involved in an early morning shooting at Wiley College.

Police say gunshots were reported at 12:15 a.m. in the area of University Avenue near Wiley Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicated that a black sedan occupied by two people shot at a third person in the parking lot. The car crashed into a retaining wall causing damage to the wall and the car.

The suspects fled in the car before police arrived.

One bullet entered a dorm room in Strickland Hall, but no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the suspects in this case and the vehicle, which is a black sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

