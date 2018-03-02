Marshall Police are investigating the deaths of two people.

Patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Fannin Street for a welfare check. While on scene, officers discovered the bodys of two men inside.

Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

