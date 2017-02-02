Marshall STEM students make, donate items to animal shelter

Students at Sam Houston Middle School in Marshall are proud of their recent donation to the local animal shelter.

The kids were challenged to work on an interdisciplinary project for the community that ties in science, math, engineering and technology (STEM). After much discussion, the kids chose to help their local animal shelter.

After a tour of the facility, the students broke into groups, and for 18 weeks planned and built their projects, working once a week in 45-minute sessions.

Toys, cat scratching posts and benches were among the items created, and the students even engraved their names on the bench seats. They also donated bags of mulch for the play area. Shelter employees visited often throughout the process and collected the completed materials.

One group also created a website for the shelter after noticing it didn't have much of a online presence.

"[The animal shelter] is very thankful for the students donations and for the schools getting more involved in the community, and the new items will certainly be put to good use," Marshall Public Information Officer Calvin said.

Several students have since adopted animals from the shelter and some continue to make toys in art class to donate at a later time.

(© 2017 KYTX)