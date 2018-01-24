KYTX
Martinsville ISD canceling classes due to illness

January 24, 2018

Martinsville ISD will be canceling classes to due illness, according to their Facebook page.
 

They will be closed Thursday and Friday while service crews work to disinfect the campus.
 

