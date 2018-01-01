Meet the first 2018 baby born in Tyler!

It's New Year's Day, and what better way to celebrate than with the news of a new baby!

The first baby born in Tyler arrived Monday morning, according to William Knous with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital.

Conner Antoinn Reid Sparks met his mom, Cortney Gill, around 11 a.m. this morning and weighed in at 5 lbs. and 14 ozs. Mom and baby are doing well.

We'll have more on the happy family tonight on CBS19!

