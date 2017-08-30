Memorial service set for Ruben Jordan, beloved coach and John Tyler grad who died in Harvey floods

Courtesy Melissa Rose Magana

HOUSTON - A longtime south Texas coach and former John Tyler graduate died in the devastating Houston floods.

A tweet from Clear Creek ISD confirmed the death of Coach Ruben C. Jordan on August 29 by the Friendswood Police Department:

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Coach Jordan. Please keep him, his family and the @CreekWildcats in your thoughts during this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/vgb88TRWHV — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) August 29, 2017

Jordan was reported missing August 26 by family members, who put out a plea on social media to help find him.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Coach Jordan was a longtime coach for Clear Creek High School, and had retired in 2016. Jordan grew up in Tyler and was a high school football teammate of Earl Campbell at John Tyler High School, according to the Chronicle.

His niece, Melissa Rose, posted the information Wednesday afternoon on her Facebook page.

Hello all just wanted to let you all know there will be a memorial service set up for my uncle Ruben Jordan at Liberty Baptist church @12:00 pm Saturday Sept 2, 2017 located at 2605 N. Broadway Tyler, TX 75702. If anyone would like to send flowers please send to the church. Thank you all so much for any text, calls, inboxes, and just stopping by. We really really appreciate it!

We will receive guest following the service at 1505 N. Bois D'Arc Tyler, TX 75702.

Clear Creek High School is about 20 miles north of Houston, in League City.

© 2017 KYTX-TV