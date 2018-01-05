Mickey Gilley gives update on Facebook

Country music legend Mickey GIlley gave an update to his fans on his Facebook page on Thursday.

In the minute long video, Gilley says that he has a fractured right shoulder and left ankle but is in good spirits.

MICKEY GILLEY, NAMESAKE OF BAR FEATURED IN 'URBAN COWBOY,' INVOLVED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

“I’m having a hard time walking right now cause I got a big boot on my left leg," Gilley said in the video.

Gilley also wanted to let his fans know that he does not intend to retire and he will continue to keep everyone updated on his Facebook page.

