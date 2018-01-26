Million dollars of marijuana found in big rig at border

LAREDO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 5,000 pounds of marijuana worth more than $1 million at the World Trade Bridge while conducting enforcement operations.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when a border patrol officer requested a second inspection on a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of jalapeño peppers.

Using drug-sniffing canines and imagery systems, officers discovered 1,341 packages of what they say is marijuana. The officers then seized the narcotics.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements agents for further investigation.

“This is definitely a significant seizure and I commend the CBP officers involved,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores, “This is a great example of the effectiveness of the layered enforcement inspection process implemented by our CBP officers.”



