Missing Marion Co. woman's body found

MARION COUNTY - The body of a woman reported missing since March 11 was found early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A Marion County Road and Bridge crew found 46-year-old Regina Michele Johnson's body in a thicket near a pickup she had reportedly been driving. The truck was just about two miles from her home.

There were no visible signs of trauma to her body, and it has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

