UPDATE: Missing Smith Co. elderly woman found, identified

UPDATE: According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the missing woman has been identified as 83-year-old Betty Freeman, who was reported missing by her caretaker around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office also told CBS19 that Freeman was found at around 12:30 p.m., about one mile from her home on the 1900 block of County Road 4118.

-----------------------------------------------------

Sgt. Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed with CBS19 that the elderly woman reported missing Tuesday has been found in Lindale, but are not yet releasing her condition.

Authorities say she lived alone and had possible dementia. She was reported missing Tuesday by her caregiver.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story.

© 2018 KYTX-TV