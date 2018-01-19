Missouri donut shop creates ‘Tide Pod donut'

(Photo: Photo: Facebook/Hurts Donut, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri doughnut shop created a doughnut that resembles the latest dangerous trend across social media.

Hurts Donut created a ‘Tide Pod donut.’

The doughnut shop in Springfield shared a photo on its Facebook of Tide Pods and its since gone viral with thousands of reactions and shares. The caption says, “I thought this might clear up any confusion there might have been but now adults are throwing donuts in the washer.”

Hurts Donut says it tries to keep up with current news. “In the news, teenagers are getting tummy aches from eating laundry detergent and we wanted to offer them a safe alternative!” Hurts Donut said.

YouTube recently cracked down on the dangerous trend of teens putting poisonous laundry gel pods in their mouths and eating them like candy.

The Google-owned video streaming service said it would remove the videos. YouTube said its community guidelines prohibit content that encourages dangerous activities that have a risk of causing physical harm, according to a statement released earlier this week.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.



Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

